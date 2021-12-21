(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly advanced legislation to mandate newly relocated New Jersey residents to register firearms that they legally acquired in another state.
Under A-3686, new residents would have 60 days to secure a “firearm purchaser identification card” and register their gun with municipal or state law enforcement. The registration would include the firearm’s make, model and serial number in addition to standard details such as the owner’s name and address.
“Anyone who chooses to live in our state should be subject to the same requirements as current residents – especially when it comes to the safety of their families, friends and neighbors,” Assemblywoman Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, said in a statement. “Our firearm registration system fosters accountability by discouraging the illegal sale and use of dangerous weapons. It is time for New Jersey to close the loophole that allows new residents to own any gun without registering it here.”
The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.
The state Assembly also passed a resolution, AR-277, supporting the “States for Gun Safety” Summit.
“There has been inaction from the federal government to target these issues for far too long. It is time that we address this problem in a greater capacity,” Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, D-Hunterdon/Mercer, said in a statement. “Bringing together governors from around the country and Puerto Rico will certainly bring more attention to this epidemic and set us on a path toward combatting gun violence across America.”
Lawmakers voted 47-26-3 in favor of A-3686 and 48-22-6 in favor of the resolution.