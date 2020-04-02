(The Center Square) – New Jersey unemployment claims have hit new heights, according to information from the U.S. Department of Labor, with 205,515 residents filing for benefits for the week ending March 28.
That number made New Jersey the eighth-highest among the U.S. states for jobless claims. It was also eighth the prior week, when the state had 115,815 claims; the week before that, the state had 9,467 claims. California led all states with 878,727 new claims.
The jump of 89,700 claims between the two most recent weeks represented a 77 percent spike, which was actually in the bottom half of U.S. states. Georgia led the way with a 990 percent increase.
Nationally, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, a record, nearly doubling the prior week.
New Jersey has been among the hardest hit U.S. states in terms of number of cases of coronavirus, with about 22,000 cases and 355 deaths according to the latest numbers. In an attempt to reduce the spread, most residents are required to stay home if they don’t work at an “essential” business, meaning that much of the state’s economy is shut down.
The federal government has reinforced state unemployment funds in an effort to cover the sudden expense of many thousands of jobless claims.