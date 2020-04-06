(The Center Square) – As the coronavirus continues to keep the state and national economy in lockdown, New Jersey has expanded programs that will help workers, college students, parents, homeowners, and business owners.
New Jersey’s job portal has compiled over 46,000 jobs from over 540 companies that are still hiring during the crisis for people that are out of work or working less. The state also has a two-minute screening process that can determine eligibility for a variety of programs, such as assistance with utility payments or finding housing.
New Jersey has seen unemployment claims skyrocket, as has the vast majority of the rest of the country, during the coronavirus crisis. Last week, U.S. Department of Labor data showed that the state had seen more than 300,000 unemployment claims over a two-week period ending March 28.
As of Monday morning, the state had seen 37,505 diagnosed cases of infection and recorded 917 COVID-19 related deaths. New Jersey's crisis is second only to New York state in terms of the number of cases and deaths in the U.S.
Residents can also apply for state food assistance, cash assistance and health insurance after taking a five-minute screening process to determine what benefits they are eligible for based on monthly income.
The Department of Labor has also expanded eligibility for full or partial unemployment benefits for people who are out of work or working less, and residents can apply at myunemployment.nj.gov.
College students who are impacted by COVID-19 can apply for NJCLASS loan relief or financial hardship relief through the New Jersey High Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA). For federal loans, students can request a 60-day forbearance period.
Parents and caregivers can seek a variety of services through New Jersey’s Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies, such as financial assistance to obtain child care services.
Both homeowners and renters who need assistance preventing foreclosures or discussing rent payments with landlords can seek free, remote counseling provided by The New Jersey Housing Mortgage Finance Agency
Business owners and private nonprofit organizations can also apply for loans or disaster assistance offered by the Small Business Administration, which is accepting applications until Dec. 18.
If essential business owners need to hire employees, they can add a listing to the state job portal by filling out a short form.
New Jersey residents can also call 211 for general assistance with finding resources.