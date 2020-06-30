(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy added quarantine restrictions on visitors from another eight states on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 16.
“If an individual is traveling to New Jersey from one of these sixteen states, he or she should self-quarantine period of 14 days,” Murphy said in a news release. “Our collective efforts to flatten the curve and beat the virus, in coordination with our neighbors in New York and Connecticut, have led to a steady decline in COVID-19 positive cases, hospitalizations, and rate of transmission.
"However, many states across the country are experiencing a significant uptick in this data and we must remain vigilant to continue our progress against the virus," he added.
New Jersey has been second only to New York in terms of the number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic that has swept through the country this year. But in recent weeks the tri-state area of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut has seen increasingly low transmission rates, enabling a gradual reopening of their economies, while other states across the country that previously weren't hit as hard are seeing spikes in infections.
In accordance with Tuesday's order, travelers coming to New Jersey are expected to self-quarantine, as required by the advisory, and do not have to check in with health officials, Murphy said.
The states included in the order are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. Those 16 states have either a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has coordinated with Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, made a similar announcement Tuesday.