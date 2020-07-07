(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy added three new states to the state’s quarantine advisory on Tuesday.
Out-of-state visitors from states where the positivity rate is higher than 10 per 100,000 residents are being asked to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to visitors from a state with 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma are now on the list, bringing the total number of states to 19. Some COVID-19 outbreaks in New Jersey can be attributed to out-of-state visitors, Murphy said.
“In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission,” Murphy said in a statement. “I urge those arriving from one of these nineteen states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans.”
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also added the states to their lists. The three governors jointly announced the quarantine travel bans on June 24.
Residents are expected to self-quarantine and do not have to check in with New Jersey Health officials unless required to do so by an employer or a government order, according to a statement from Murphy. Visitors should remain at a hotel, lodge or other housing unit and should not leave except for essential reasons including food shopping or doctor’s visits, according to the plan announced by the governors.
The other 16 states announced previously are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.