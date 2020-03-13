(The Center Square) – The state’s largest teachers’ union and the Senate president announced a tentative agreement to provide state educators with new health care coverage.
A story posted on northjersey.com noted the deal is expected to offer two new insurance plans that could save money for school districts and educators.
Although the parties gave few details on the plans at the news conference, Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester, indicated he wants the plans approved and available to teachers by a special open enrollment period this July.
Sweeney said the proposal, known as the "New Jersey Educators Health Plan," would change how payroll deductions are calculated, departing from a 2011 law known as Chapter 78, which could amount to cost savings for schoolteachers.
“This is the culmination of a very long process,” New Jersey Education Association President Marie Blistan said in a news release. “It was not easy, but the work we have done together is a major victory for both our members and all the other taxpayers of New Jersey.”
Regina Egea, president of the Garden State Initiative, a public policy organization, said in an email response to The Center Square that the release did not provide specifics on the cost to taxpayers.
“Poll after poll illustrate that affordability and taxes are the issue of top concern to New Jersey residents,” Egea said. "We’re glad to see progress on this issue, but the details beneath the press release is what matters to genuinely improving New Jersey’s affordability."
Egea wondered if taxpayers would be kept in mind as part of the process.
“Since the full terms of the proposal have yet to be released, we’re left with questions," she said. "Under the current system, government employers recoup 21 percent of the premium costs from employees. Under this proposal, will that increase or decrease? While both sides are pointing to the possibility of over $1 billion in savings, will those savings be directly passed on to taxpayers in the form of real tax reductions? Why or why not?"
Any changes would have to be approved by a majority of state lawmakers and the governor.
“Governor Murphy has long believed that good-faith negotiations with our workforce are the best strategy for reducing health care costs without sacrificing quality,” Alyana Alfaro, the governor's press secretary, told northjersey.com. "The governor looks forward to reviewing the proposal put forward today and working together to finally give our educators the long-overdue Chapter 78 relief they deserve.”