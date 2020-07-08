(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order requiring people to wear a face covering while outside immediately drew criticism from state Republicans, which in turn prompted a Twitter response from the governor.
Murphy announced the order at his daily news conference, citing concerns about possible new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in New Jersey and spikes in other states. On Monday he announced the rate of transmission has reached “1” for the first time in 10 weeks.
“Requiring masks outdoors is a step I had hoped we would not have to take,” Murphy said. “By and large, New Jerseyans have been outstanding in their compliance. Not wearing a mask isn’t a sign of strength, it’s not a symbol of politics.
Exceptions are made for children younger than two, for anyone eating or drinking and for when it is a heath or safety issue.
Republican state Sen. Michael Doherty called the order “big government power grab” and cited health issue with wearing masks.
“His unilateral and oppressive actions are destroying the economy and will now negatively impact everyday New Jerseyans outside in the summer sun,” Doherty said in a statement. “Healthy residents should not be forced to wear masks outside, especially in this heat and humidity. New Jerseyans with asthma and chronic lung conditions will also disproportionately suffer.”
The governor tweeted a strong message just before Doherty’s comment.
“Not wearing a mask is an act of selfishness, plain and simple," Murphy said. "It’s a sign that you think you’re invincible, and damn everyone else. The time for selfishness ended back in March.”
Murphy later responded to Doherty directly on Twitter: “STOP PLAYING POLITICS WITH PEOPLE’S LIVES.”
Other Republicans questioned the rationale for wearing masks outside.
“Is this decision based on hard evidence, or as a salve to calm anxiety as residents are bombarded with conflicting statistics about the virus and its impact?” Sen. Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano asked in a statement. “This new directive, four months into the health emergency, feels arbitrary and hollow. We all would benefit from knowing more about Murphy’s justification and motivation.”
Murphy has been criticized for preventing restaurants from offering indoor dining during the pandemic. Also on Wednesday, he announced he was expanding outdoor dining options.
“We will be allowing areas with fixed roofs that have two open sides comprising over 50 percent of the total wall space to be considered outdoors, in light of the air flow,” Murphy said.