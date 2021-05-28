(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order that allows employers in indoor worksites closed to the public to forego mask and social distancing requirements.
Under Executive Order No. 243, which takes effect June 4, a mask is not required if an “employee provides proof that they are fully vaccinated.” However, an employer must require an employee to wear a mask and practice social distancing indoors if the “employer is unable to determine the individual’s vaccination status or the individual is not fully vaccinated.”
Last week, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 242 to lift the indoor mask mandate in public places and end the six-foot indoor and outdoor social distancing requirement. The move drew heavy criticism from some Republicans who want Murphy to remove the mask requirement entirely.
“With all metrics continuing to trend in the right direction, I am happy to be able to take this additional step in the return to normalcy,” Murphy said in a news release.
“This pandemic has been extremely disruptive for employers and employees alike and this new guidance will benefit both,” Murphy added. “A vaccinated employee is a safe employee, and being able to forgo a mask at the office is just one of the many benefits to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”
The latest executive order rescinds a portion of Executive Order No. 107 that said businesses and nonprofits must accommodate telework arrangements to reduce on-site workers.
Employers bringing workers back to the worksite must continue to adhere to relevant sections of Executive Order No. 192, including alerting employees of on-site exposure and conducting health screenings for entering employees.
Employers can still institute more restrictive mask and social distancing requirements. Additionally, employers cannot prevent someone from wearing a mask and cannot penalize or retaliate against someone who chooses to do so.
Republicans have maintained their drumbeat of criticism of Murphy.
On Thursday, state Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-River Vale, said the administration is dragging its feet on providing guidance to allow adult medical day care programs to reopen. Meanwhile, state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Montville, said Murphy’s requirement that children need to continue wearing masks has struck a nerve with Garden State parents.
“Governor Murphy’s piecemeal approach to lifting COVID restrictions needs to end,” state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Sussex/Warren/Morris, said in a news release. “More than four million New Jerseyans have been vaccinated, new cases continue to decline, and the rate of transmission remains at an all-time low. It’s time for the Governor to stop playing these games and just lift all of the restrictions right now.
“Perhaps the most troubling restriction of all is the mask mandate for kids,” Oroho added. “...If parents want their kids to wear masks, that’s their decision, but they should not be forced to do so by Governor Murphy. It’s time to return New Jersey to some semblance of normalcy and eliminating these baseless restrictions would be an important step forward.”