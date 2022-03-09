New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his budget address in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Murphy has proposed a $48.9 billion budget that boosts K-12 funding, makes a full public pension payment for the second straight year, redistributes nearly $1 billion in property tax relief and raises overall spending by about 5% over last year's plan. Murphy unveiled the proposal during a speech Tuesday in the Assembly chamber, the first time since 2020 and the COVID-19 outbreak.