(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation requiring health benefits plans to reimburse health care providers at the same rate as in-person services for telehealth and telemedicine services.
S-2559 extends the requirement for the next two years, matching a requirement implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say the legislation will help health officials overcome problems caused by the pandemic.
The legislation appropriates $500,000 from the General Fund for the Department of Health to study telehealth and telemedicine use and its effects on patient outcomes, quality and satisfaction. The review would help inform future decisions on payment structures.
“Telehealth and telemedicine services have been critical during the COVID-19 pandemic and will stay with us long after the pandemic is over,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in an announcement.
According to the Office of Legislative Services (OLS), the Department of the Treasury projects the bill will increase annual costs to the School Employees’ Health Benefits Program (SEHBP) and the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) between $5 million and $50 million.
“Telehealth remains a vital access point for health care, and this law continues to provide that access to residents while creating a process for the state to assess how the policy is working and to allow for any needed changes,” Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride said in an announcement.