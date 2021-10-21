(The Center Square) – New and potential state contractors in New Jersey must verify that all of their employees who enter, work or provide services to a state agency are fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 271 to put the mandate in place.
“This executive order will bring state contractors in line with the requirements set for all direct state employees,” Murphy said in an announcement. “Quite simply, we must ensure that everyone providing service to the people of New Jersey is being held to the same public health safety and standards.”
The order applies to new, extended or renewed contracts, and the state will also exercise an option on existing contracts. It requires executive departments and agencies to include a vaccination or testing mandate for contractors and subcontractors.
Workers must supply either their original or a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Card, their official New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS) record, military immunization or health record or a record from their health care provider as proof of vaccination.
In August, Murphy announced teachers and state workers must receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 18 or face mandatory regular testing. The announcement followed one from the New Jersey Department of Health that anyone with a phone number or email address on file with NJIIS can access their COVID-19 vaccination record with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved Docket app.