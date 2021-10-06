(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order to increase pay for poll workers in New Jersey.
Executive Order No. 266 increases New Jersey poll worker pay from $200 to $300 for Election Day. It also increases pay during early voting by a “pro-rated hourly rate consistent with the $100 supplemental payment” outlined in the order.
The move follows a call from state Republicans to increase poll worker pay to $400 for Election Day. Proponents noted poll workers have received the same pay since 2001 and say an increase will help the state mitigate its poll worker shortage.
“Our poll workers are an essential component of our elections in ensuring our voters are able to exercise their right to vote,” Murphy said in an announcement. “Early voting coupled with an increase in pay for poll workers, is critical to maintain the accessibility, security, and safety of this upcoming election.”
The order, announced after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, also waives the restriction limiting poll workers to serve only in the county where they live.
“I am pleased that Gov. Murphy finally decided to raise the pay of poll workers,” state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, told The Center Square. “My colleagues and I in the Senate have been calling on him to take action on this issue for months.
“Although this is a step in the right direction, surprisingly, it does not even meet the recommendation made by the legislature from June when A-5842 passed both houses,” Corrado added. “Perhaps Gov. Murphy should respect the decisions of the legislature more, and govern by executive action less.”
A spokesperson for Murphy, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request from The Center Square for more information.