(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to award New Jersey schools $317.2 million in grants.
The money, part of the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA), will fund school security, water infrastructure improvements, and career and technical education (CTE) in county vocational-technical school districts and county colleges.
A-5889/S-3962 appropriates $222.9 million to county vocational school district CTE projects. A-5886/S-3959 appropriates nearly $66.2 million for 494 proposed school security projects, while A-5888/S-3961 appropriates roughly $26.5 million for county college CTE projects, and A-5887/S-3960 appropriates more than $6.6 million for water infrastructure projects
“We must ensure a safe and high-quality educational experience for students across our state,” Murphy said in a news release. “These projects will help our school districts and institutions of higher education keep students safe and healthy, while also ensuring that they are ready for the careers of [the] future.”
The grants are subsidized by $500 million in bonds New Jersey voters approved in November 2018. Officials plan to announce the details for the second round of grants later.
The Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) and the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) will disburse the money on a rolling basis. Distribution depends on grant revisions and reimbursement requests.