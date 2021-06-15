(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order to end the moratorium on utility shut-offs as of July 1.
Executive Order No. 246 establishes a sixth-month grace period for some customer protections to continue through the end of the year.
During the grace period, residential customers will not face gas, electric or water service disconnection. Additionally, service providers cannot disconnect residential internet service from houses where school-aged children use it for education.
“Many of our impacted New Jersey families are just now getting their financial feet back under them after a very tough year,” Murphy said in a news release.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to work with their utility provider and enroll in a fair and equitable payment option to ensure that vital, and in some cases life-preserving, services are maintained,” Murphy added. “Let me be clear, even with this step today, no one will face disconnection of their gas, electric, or water services before the end of the grace period on December 31 and we fully expect every utility provider to work with their customers in good faith.”
During the grace period, state officials will also explore how they can use federal funding to expand eligibility criteria so more customers can apply for assistance plans.
Additionally, the annual Winter Termination program will remain in effect through March 15, 2022. It precludes electric or gas shut-offs for select households, including some seniors and low-income families.
“New Jersey is recovering and the State’s ability to end the moratorium is a sign of that,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said in a statement.