(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a flurry of bills, including one that will allow student athletes to receive compensation when their name or likeness is used.
The NCAA bans student athletes from making money will participating in sports, a policy New Jersey lawmakers say must be changed.
“At the same time universities and the NCAA collect hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, student-athletes are given a stipend and an ‘education,’” said Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, one of the bill’s sponsors. “These elite athletes spend well over 40 hours a week practicing, training and preforming with no guarantee of a professional career, or even a complete education. This is not only unfair, it is exploitation.”
The bill also allows students to hire agents or attorneys to represent them.
Murphy also signed a bipartisan bill that gives additional benefits to essential workers who contract COVID-19.
The bill applies to private and public essential employees and assumes they have contracted COVID-19 while on the job and makes them eligible for workers’ compensation and other benefits.
“If we are willing to define some of the lowest-paid members of our workforce as essential and ask them to put themselves at risk, we must ensure that we provide them with the workers compensation benefits they deserve,” said Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Middlesex/Mercer, who co-sponsored the bill with Republican Sen. Robert Singer and Senate President Steve Sweeney.
A bill sponsored by Democratic Sens. Teresa Ruiz and Richard Codey establishes a statewide school nurse consultant that will be appointed by the Commission of Education.
“I am grateful the Governor saw the value in this legislation,” Ruiz said. “When the Education Recovery Taskforce met to discuss health and safety, the school nurses were clear about the need for a statewide school nurse consultant to streamline protocols and ensure uniformity around the state.”
The nurse consultant will work with district school nurses and assess student health needs statewide.
Murphy vetoed a bill that would expand an Economic Development Authority (EDA) loan program to small producers and retailers of alcoholic beverages, saying the expansion is not needed.
“Indeed, the bill would require the EDA to establish an additional pandemic-related program exclusively for small producers and retailers of alcoholic beverages that is nearly identical to other programs for which these businesses already qualify,” Murphy said in a statement. “Moreover, the EDA already offers financing for wineries and vineyards through various existing products, including the Premier Lender Program and Access, as well as through regular direct loans provided through the Small Business Fund.”