(The Center Square) – Pay for New Jersey’s election workers will increase 50% following Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's signing of the legislation.
A-208 appropriates $7 million to the Department of State to increase election worker compensation from $200 per day to $300 per day.
The state previously reimbursed $125 of the payment, while counties were responsible for the remaining $75. Under the bill, the state’s reimbursement increases to $225, while counties will continue to pay the remaining $75.
“This new law supports County Boards of Elections in recruiting and staffing countless polling places around New Jersey for elections of all sizes and scopes,” Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, R-Bergen, said in a statement.
“These election workers sometimes work upwards of 14-hour days and should be paid a fair wage to entice them to step up to this civic duty,” Rooney added. “They are on the front line ensuring election integrity and voter enfranchisement and this pay increase recognizes that fact.”
The bill also raises the top hourly rate for election workers at school elections held on different dates from the general election. Under the new rate, the pay increases from $14.29 to $21.43 per hour, aligning with the $300 daily rate.
“Our goal is to make voting as accessible as possible and continue to encourage citizens to take a more active role in the voting process. This law will do just that,” state Sen. James Beach, D-Camden/Burlington, said in an announcement. “By providing poll workers with fair compensation, we will ease the burden on counties who have found it increasingly difficult to staff polling places.”
The last iteration of the state Assembly passed a measure to increase poll worker pay to $300 per day, but the state Senate did not pass it before the session expired. Democrats have majorities in both chambers, and lawmakers revived the measure this year.