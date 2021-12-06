(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure to make more New Jersey families eligible for the state’s Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.
S-4065/A-6071 makes taxpayers earning $150,000 or less per year with childcare and additional household expenses eligible for the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit starting in the 2021 tax year.
Previously, only taxpayers with incomes of $60,000 or less were eligible. The updated state credit is based on the federal credit, which the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) updated for the 2021 tax year.
“This legislation will help ensure affordable access to childcare, a critical part of getting hardworking New Jerseyans back into the workforce and reversing the ‘she-cession’ caused by the pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement.
Additionally, the bill makes the credit “refundable” in 2021. It also eliminates the current $500 cap for employment-related expenses for one child or dependent and the $1,000 cap for two or more children or dependents.
The New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) was among the groups that supported the measure.
“This bill will help improve access to childcare, which will help the industry and an entire workforce that relies on childcare,” NJBIA Director of Government Affairs Alexis Bailey said in a statement.
“Childcare access is a cornerstone of our economic recovery as we emerge from the pandemic,” Bailey added. “New Jersey continues to face unprecedented workforce shortages across all industries. Nationally, our participation rate among female workers is at its lowest point in three decades. Any legislation like this that can increase childcare access will help our state.”
In a November analysis, the Office of Legislative Services (OLS) said the measure would result in a $76.2 million revenue loss for the state.