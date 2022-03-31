(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a measure to allocate funds to rehabilitate New Jersey houses damaged by Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters.
S-1802 appropriates $25 million to the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency for its Capital Improvement and Assistance Program.
The money will support the restoration of qualified “affordable housing properties” damaged by natural disasters or “other emergent circumstances,” according to a news release. State officials will prioritize funds for properties damaged by Hurricane Ida.
“Residents across New Jersey were affected by Hurricane Ida, a storm that resulted in unprecedented damage even in areas not within traditional flood plains,” Melanie R. Walter, executive director of the HMFA, said in an announcement. “Among those impacted were hundreds of low-income families and seniors who lost everything to the floodwaters and have since been displaced from their homes and their communities.”
Meanwhile, Congress allocated $228.3 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds for New Jersey’s Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
“This $228 million infusion of federal funds will help New Jersey in the long-term recovery of a deadly storm that took the lives of thirty New Jerseyans and provide the much needed investment in infrastructure and housing in the most impacted communities,” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, said in an announcement.