(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure that sends $15 million in federal COVID-19 money to arts and cultural venues throughout New Jersey.
S-3521 sends $7.5 million to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to support for-profit organizations and another $7.5 million to the State Council on the Arts to support nonprofit organizations.
“Our arts and cultural establishments are among the best in the nation, but they have faced difficult challenges over the past year,” Murphy said in a news release. “It’s time we lifted up these organizations and venues to ensure they are still with us as we emerge from the pandemic and look to once again experience the joy they offer.”
The measure is part of a five-bill, $100 million initiative lawmakers are pushing to help businesses throughout the Garden State amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Murphy signed into law a similar bill, S-3523, allocating $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid for microbusinesses across New Jersey.
“Arts and culture organizations are at the cornerstone of our communities. They give residents a space to gather, express themselves creatively and explore their passions,” state Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego, D- Atlantic/Burlington/Camden, said in a news release.
“Without the presence of these organizations, we would lose a large part of what makes a community a home,” the lawmaker added. “With this funding, we can save many of these organizations on the brink of closing for good, allowing them to thrive during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to a news release, the NJEDA has disbursed more than $250 million in aid to about 55,000 businesses across New Jersey.
The state is about to see even more federal dollars headed its way. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the federal government is sending $10.2 billion to New Jersey, including $6.4 billion to the state government.
“One of the greatest sacrifices the COVID-19 pandemic has required is the significant scaling back of in-person art events and performances. This has been a loss for our communities, our culture, and most of all performers and the venues that host them,” NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan said in a news release. “The bill Governor Murphy has signed today will be crucial to ensuring we maintain and grow the thriving creative communities that make New Jersey special as we recover from the pandemic.”
Under S-3523, the NJEDA and the arts council may use up to 5% of the funds to cover administrative expenses incurred implementing the measure.