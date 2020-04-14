(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that gives family members caring for patients affected by the novel coronavirus up to 12 weeks of family leave in a 24-month period without losing their job.
New Jersey lawmakers passed the bill Monday, along with a bill that extended the state tax filing deadline to July 15 and the fiscal year to Sept. 30 that Murphy also signed Tuesday.
Murphy also issued an executive order postponing the deadlines for state rules until 90 days after the public health emergency ends so that agencies can focus on the pandemic.
The bills and the executive order come as the state remains shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and unemployment claims are soaring. Nearly 577,000 New Jersey residents filed for unemployment in three weeks that began with March 15, according to State Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
The department processed the first batch of supplemental unemployment payments, and 258,062 residents received an additional $600 from the $2 trillion CARES Act.
Still, there are reports of people waiting hours for a response.
“I feel it in the pit of my stomach for every worker’s claim we haven’t gotten to yet,” Asaro-Angelo said. “We are paying benefits to nearly 300,000 New Jerseyans, but that is of little consequence if your claim isn’t one of them. Our entire staff empathizes with your frustration and uncertainty."
Murphy said the call center capacity at the Labor Department has expanded and laptops were provided for 500 employees so they could work from home.
The governor announced the single highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period – 365, bringing the total to 2,805. An additional 4,069 New Jersey residents tested positive and the total number of cases is now at 68,824.
The state has 66 testing sites, but more are needed, Murphy said.
“We need reliable, safe, quick access to testing for everyone,” Murphy said. “And we need it everywhere, particularly as we begin war-gaming and thinking through that process of how and when and what we need in place, particularly from a health care infrastructure to begin responsibly reopen our state.”
Murphy this week joined with six other Northeast governors on a council that will develop a plan to reopen states. President Donald Trump appeared to criticize the plan in a tweet referring to “Mutiny on the Bounty.”
“I was wondering if it was the Charles Laughton 'Mutiny on the Bounty' or the Marlon Brando 'Mutiny on the Bounty?'" Murphy joked before saying the issue is an “and both.”
“This is not in lieu of that, it’s not instead of and never will be instead of a deep cooperation that we need with the federal government,” Murphy said, noting he feels the need to “harmonize” with neighboring states. “You need both.”