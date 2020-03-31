(The Center Square) – New Jersey should not be treated the same as other states in the next federal relief bill related to the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday during his daily news conference.
“We need assistance for workers, small businesses and flexible aid for the states that have borne the brunt of this virus,” Murphy said. “We certainly are at or near the top of that list.”
New Jersey has the second highest number of novel coronavirus cases in the country with 18,696, an increase of 2,196 since Monday. Another 69 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 267.
Murphy also urged Congress to undo the state and local tax deduction for homeowners. The deduction was capped $5,000 for married residents who file their taxes separately and for $10,000 for others as part of President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Murphy said he spoke directly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the issue. Pelosi has said she is considering rolling back the tax in the next stimulus package.
The governor said he had a productive conversation with New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin about what’s next for the state.
“We are, as soon as we can, looking to come to folks with guidance about where the budget is headed and specifically about the filing deadlines,” Murphy said.
Murphy warned he may place restrictions on any influx of non-New Jersey residents who want to visit the state. He said he wasn’t sure how that would be done, and it’s early because the state is still trying to “flatten the curve.”
“I am not going to make the people of this state go through hell and back to smash that darn curve down and all the isolation, social distancing and stay at home, only to have some lowest common denominator throw gasoline back on the fire,” Murphy said.
Other items discussed include:
• New Jersey residents who are drawing unemployment are now eligible for an additional $600 a week through the federal stimulus bill passed by Congress last week. Residents already collecting unemployment should see the money next week but it could take longer for residents that have not filed yet.
• State officials have reached an agreement with all water utilities on discontinuing shut-off until after the pandemic is over.
• Murphy again encouraged donations of personal protection equipment.
• Catherine McCabe, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection, said all state parks were open but residents should make sure they are following social distancing guidelines. Playground equipment, bathrooms and exercise facilities are not open.