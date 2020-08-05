(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has completed 40,000 road tests that were delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and cleared 483,000 of backlogged transactions, about 53 percent of the total, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
The Motor Vehicle Commission closed for 16 weeks beginning in March. When the regional centers reopened in June, residents stood in long lines and in some cases, police were needed to control crowds.
Special sites that opened to give road tests will close and instructors recruited from the inspections department will return to their jobs, Murphy said.
Republicans and Democrats have introduced legislation to address problems at the state's MVC offices.
Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Boonton, has called for an investigation into problems with the MVC along with Sen. Michael Testa, R-Vineland.
“Long before coronavirus became an issue, the operations at these agencies was dysfunctional,” said Bucco. “Despite what the governor says, backlogs are not being worked out. It’s time for the Legislature to address these chronic problems.”
Bucco has also introduced a package of bills aimed at easing long lines. One would allow private vehicle sales to be processed by licensed motor vehicle dealers. A second bill would allow driving schools to conduct road tests.
A third bill would reimburse cities who had to use their local police forces to manage crowds. The money, about $500 million, would come from federal Cares Act funding.
A bill co-sponsored by Bucco and Testa calls for a six-month review of MVC services to determine which can be handled online.
Bucco said he tried address issues with MVC’s chief administration Sue Fulton in May but didn’t receive a response.
“All of the problems could have been avoided, but the lack of leadership, vision and communication had consequences for New Jersey drivers,” Bucco said. “My legislation will start to resolve the chaos and re-establish the credibility New Jersey residents expect from MVC.”
The chairman of the Senate Transportation committee also introduced a series of bills in late July that would address what he called “hellish” lines at the MVC.
Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, recommended an electronic queue system that would check in residents online and allow them to check in at a kiosk at the MVC before getting in line.
Diegnan is also proposing a year’s driver’s license extension for senior citizens. The bills are currently in the Senate Transportation Committee.
“The situation at the MVC is unacceptable,” Diegnan said in a statement last month. “Not only are people camping out in the middle of the night, but the spill-over is making safe social distancing nearly impossible,”