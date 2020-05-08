(The Center Square) – Hundreds of New Jersey residents will be tapped to serve on Gov. Phil Murphy’s newly formed Restart and Recovery Advisory Council.
Murphy announced Wednesday that New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis; New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan; and Choose New Jersey President and CEO Jose Lozan will chair the council, which will have nine subcommittees.
Those subcommittees, which will each have their own co-chair, are: Facilities and Construction; Government; Health Care; Main Street; Manufacturing and Supply Chain; Professional Services; Social Services and Faith; Tourism and Entertainment; and Transportation and Infrastructure
“As we begin the difficult task of restarting New Jersey’s economy and recovering from the damaging effects of COVID-19, this advisory council brings together leaders from all walks of New Jersey life,” Murphy said. “This group will not only help us gather the local intelligence we need to get our economy running again, but also will help us create the framework for coping with our new long-term economic realities.”
The subcommittees will begin having virtual meetings next week, and the panel will continue its work as long as necessary, Murphy said.
“We understand that we need a smart, granular approach to recovery,” Murphy said. “How you reopen a restaurant at the shore is different from how you restart a factory in South Jersey.”
The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, Murphy said. The number of discharges continue to outpace the number of new hospitalizations as 334 people were reported newly hospitalized on Friday and 464 were discharged.
The number of patients on ventilators and in critical care is also declining, Murphy said.
“Our hospital systems are still dealing with far more patients than they would be otherwise in any other year,” Murphy said. “The stress on our health care system, while certainly lessening, is still there.”
An additional 1,985 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and the total number of diagnosed cases over the course of the outbreak reached 135,455. Another 162 new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total number to 8,952.
Two testing centers will begin testing asymptomatic New Jersey residents, with priority given to health care workers, first responders, those who work in congregate living settings and those who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
Bergen Community College will begin the expanded testing on Sunday, with the PNC Banks Arts Center beginning on Monday.
The testing is available through a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state is closing down a field medical station at the Meadowlands Expo Center and transferring its operations to the newly constructed East Orange General Hospital site.