(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed stimulus package is a “slap in the face to every governor across the country, Republican and Democrat.”
McConnell’s proposal includes no money for states and splits funding for school districts between those open for in-person school and those offering only distance learning.
Murphy has repeatedly said states will need federal funding to meet their budgets because of a decline in revenue due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The governor said at his Wednesday news conference he has cut spending in an effort to overcome the shortfall.
The lack of funding will have a direct impact on some New Jersey citizens, the governor said.
“Over the past 5 months, more than 120,000 New Jerseyans have lost their health insurance,” Murphy said. “The costs of Medicaid have gone up. We need essential federal aid to support these residents. In the midst of a health care and an unemployment crisis, it would be cruel to see them cut out.”
New Jersey received $2.4 billion in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relieve and Economic Security Act, but it’s not enough, the governor said.
“What New Jersey has gotten back is a drop in the bucket compared to our needs,” he said.
Another possible casualty – New Jersey’s schools, Murphy said. The K-12 system is looking at $1 billion in cuts, while more cuts will come to the college and university system, he said.
The Assembly Education Committee passed a measure that asks the federal government for emergency response funding as the first day of school gets closer.
“According to education officials, schools are estimated to need at least an additional $490 per student to safely reopen,” said Assembly members Ralph Caputo, D-Essex, Pamela Lampitt, D-Burlington/Camden and Mila Jasey, D-Essex/Morris, who co-sponsored the measure. “While the CARES Act funding has made $310 million available, another round of federal emergency response funding is beyond critical. Without it, students face either a return to remote learning, which would only exacerbate the learning loss and disparities we’ve seen, or a return to in-person instruction without adequate protections put in place.”
Some have criticized the governor for not making budget cuts sooner in the pandemic. Murphy said state officials have cut back.
“We’ve slashed planned spending to enact an austere stopgap budget, dipped into the Rainy Day fund just to get us through the next two months and directed all state departments to plan for 15% budget cuts starting this fall,” Murphy said.
The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion stimulus package that includes $1 billion for state and local governments and $430 billion in aid to school systems.