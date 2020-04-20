(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he will announce plans to reopen the state in the next couple of days but said it won’t be like “flipping on a light switch.”
“We will be careful, and we will be strategic,” Murphy said Monday during his news conference on the novel coronavirus. “This is a two-part scenario, securing the public health situation so you can have confidence as you get back as we reopen our economy. Right now, that confidence does not exist.”
Murphy did not hint at what may be in that plan but said it would include factors in place now.
“We have made a decision collectively that we have to maintain the health care infrastructure whether we need the beds next week or – please, God not – six or 10 months from now if this follows an H1N1 path. … We may need this infrastructure down the road even if we don’t need it in the next couple of weeks,” Murphy said. “Personal health creates economic health. It can’t be the other way around. It has to happen in that order.”
The governor said he didn’t agree with protesters urging governments to reopen now but respects their right to protest.
“If you look at the facts, if you look at the data, if you look at the science, it is unmistakable what we should be doing … and that is staying the course that we are on,” he said.
Murphy reiterated the state’s need for aid from the federal government. The National Governors Association has asked Congress to include at least $500 billion just for states in their next relief bill.
“I want to help small business as much as anyone in America but by helping small businesses doesn’t mean that we can’t help states," he said. "We are the ones at the point of attack if you are sick, if you’ve lost your job, if you are a small business. We want help for all of the above but for us to continue to be able to responsibly be there, we are going to need a lot a help or the consequences without getting into them will be grave.”
Democratic N.J. Sen. Bob Mendez and Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy proposed a bill that is “exactly what the doctor ordered,” Murphy said. The State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition, or SMART Fund gives states financial aid based on need to address public health and their economic challenges.
The number of people discharged from the hospital for coronavirus is outpacing those who are admitted, but Murphy said it is not time to claim victory.
State health officials reported 3,538 new positive tests, for a total of 88,806 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. Another 177 new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 477.