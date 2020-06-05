(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy is nominating former U.S. Assistant Attorney Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the New Jersey Supreme Court.
Pierre-Louis, 39, will be the first black woman to serve on the state Supreme Court if she is confirmed by the state Senate. She is currently a partner at Montgomery, McCracken, Walker and Rhoads law firm. She spent nine years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, where she also served as the attorney-in-charge of the Camden and Trenton offices and worked in the Newark office in the General Crimes Unit and the Organized Crime and Gang Unit.
“I have spent my entire legal career in New Jersey, both private practice, and in government service as an Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Pierre-Louis said. “It is extremely humbling to have the opportunity to continue the proud tradition of the New Jersey Supreme Court’s commitment to justice, equality, and fairness. I would like to thank Governor Murphy for this honor, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of New Jersey.”
Associate Justice Walter Timpone is reaching the mandatory requirement age of 70 this year, according to a statement from Murphy.
“A core tenet of my Administration is a commitment to an independent, fair-minded judiciary that reflects the immense diversity of our great state,” Murphy said. “As a first-generation American, Fabiana brings both a sharp legal acumen and the perspective of her own past that will greatly benefit the proceedings of our state’s highest court. In addition to her esteemed legal career, Fabiana’s humility, empathy, and character are all traits that make her well-suited to become the next Associate Justice and the first Black woman to serve on New Jersey’s Supreme Court.”
Pierre-Louis is a graduate of Rutgers Law School-Camden and is a member of their board. She is a trustee with the Association of the Federal Bar of New Jersey and a prior board member of the Haitian American Lawyers Association of New Jersey.