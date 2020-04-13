New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he will sign a bill extending the state’s tax deadline to July 15 and the fiscal year to Sept. 30
The state legislature agreed to the measure on Monday and Murphy said he will sign it on Tuesday.
“As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we give both the state and our residents every opportunity to endure financially,” Murphy said. “Pushing this deadline into the summer will give us additional time to combat the virus and get as many taxpayers as possible back on sound financial footing.”
The state treasurer will file an updated financial report to state officials on May 20. The governor will create his revised budget proposal based on the numbers.
“Since we don’t know how long the underlying health crisis will last, we also don’t know how long it will take for the resulting economic crisis to subside,” said Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, one of the bill’s sponsors. “Given that uncertainty, the challenges faced by taxpayers, and our inability to know if a state budget rushed to passage under these circumstances would truly be balanced as required by the New Jersey Constitution, changing the tax filing deadline and extending the state fiscal year are prudent moves."
The state has been under a stay-at-home order that closed schools and non-essential businesses since March 16. Unemployment claims have dramatically increased with nearly 215,000 residents filing last week.
Murphy joined other members of the National Association of Governor’s saying states will need at least $500 billion to cover costs associated with the pandemic.
New Jersey has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. On Monday, Murphy announced 94 additional deaths and 3,219 new positive cases. The number of positive cases is now 64,584 and 2,443 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Murphy said the state was still not at a point to consider reopening.
“I would love nothing more than to someday look back and say we over prepared,” the governor said. “But, we don’t have that luxury right now.”
The governor continued his plea for more ventilators. The state received 200 more from the Strategic National Stockpile for a total of 1,500 but more are needed, Murphy said.
Also on Monday, Murphy issued an executive order prohibiting telecommunications companies from disconnecting internet and phone services until 30 days after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order also requires the companies to restore any services that were disconnected after March 16 due to nonpayment, the day Murphy ordered schools to close.
The governor said it was “no time for anyone to have their connection to the world severed,” given that children are doing their school work online and many people are working from home.