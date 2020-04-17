(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he and other governors had a good discussion with President Donald Trump about his plan to reopen the economy.
Trump three-phase plan will allow states who meet certain requirements to open up parts of their states gradually.
“The most gratifying part of it is that they’re basically saying the governors are the ones who determine a lot of this and we agree with that,” Murphy said Friday. “The only thing I would push back on is if there was a requirement on timing, and there was not.”
New Jersey has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. On Wednesday, Murphy announced schools will be closed until at least May 15.
The state is not ready to open and it may be a “few more weeks at least,” the governor said.
“We need to break the back of the virus, have the health infrastructure in particular in place – testing, contact tracing are the big pillars of that I think – and then you could begin to put your roles in action,” Murphy said.
The governor called the pandemic a “moral” test.
“The last thing we can do is relax and get complacent,” Murphy said. “If that happens, our health care system will be swamped and countless people will die.”
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 78,467 residents have tested positive, an increase of 3,250 since Murphy’s last report on Thursday. The governor announced another 323 COVID-19 related deaths in the state on Friday, bringing the total number to 3,840. He also reported 1,961 people were hospitalized in critical or intensive care units with the virus and 1,594 of those were on ventilators.
The virus has peaked in the northern part of the state, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, but has yet to peak in the central and southern parts of New Jersey.
The governor continued his pleas for more help on Friday. The attorney general will begin issuing temporary emergency licenses to foreign-licensed physicians.
“We’re now the first state to begin fully tapping the tremendous wealth of international knowledge and experience to help us on our own front lines,” Murphy said.
More than 22,000 health care professionals are helping with pandemic in the state. Murphy said more health care volunteers were needed.
Volunteers are also needed to help with food pantries and delivering meals to senior citizens. State officials added a page on the COVID-19 website where volunteers can apply.