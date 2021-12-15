(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy marked the first anniversary of the state’s first COVID-19 vaccination.
On Wednesday, the governor traveled to University Hospital in Newark to commemorate the occasion. The hospital was the site of the first shot given in New Jersey.
“Today’s anniversary marks a significant milestone in the progress we have made against COVID-19,” Murphy said in a news release.
“Over the last year, we have learned that vaccines are the best tool we have in preventing hospitalizations and death, and millions of New Jerseyans have rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” the governor added. “However, with data showing waning immunity over time, we encourage all New Jerseyans ages 16 and older to receive a necessary booster dose to enhance their protection against COVID-19.”
Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli declared Dec. 15 as Boost NJ Day. Vaccination sites increased walk-in availability and extended hours to expand access to booster doses.
“As we approach the anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccination being administered in our state, we have made tremendous progress in vaccinating those who live, work, and study in the state with 73% of residents fully vaccinated and 84% with at least one dose of vaccine,” Persichilli said during a Monday press briefing.
“While we work to increase the vaccination rates in younger populations, we are also focused on getting more residents their booster vaccines,” Persichilli added. “Those ages 16 and older who have received their primary vaccination series are now eligible for boosters. Currently, 36% of all those eligible have received a booster.”
New Jersey has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed COVID cases and 177,614 probable cases. It has reported 25,808 confirmed deaths from COVID and an additional 2,835 probable cases.