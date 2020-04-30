(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy thanked President Donald Trump for the administration’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic at a White House meeting Thursday but also spoke to him about direct financial aid to the states.
Murphy told the president that New Jersey could need $20 billion to $30 billion.
“It is about funding our response and keeping our police, firefighters, EMTs, educators and other frontline workers on the job,” Murphy said. “We need the federal government as a partner in our restart and recovery just as they have been in our mitigation.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated last week he thinks some states should go bankrupt. Earlier this week on his Twitter feed, Trump asked, “Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?”
Murphy said the money would not be a bailout.
“Here in New Jersey we have made tremendous advances in righting our state’s financial house and reversing course after years of budgetary mismanagement, by the way, on both sides of the aisle,” Murphy said. “We cannot have that progress stopped in its tracks.”
Trump’s response was far from a “heck no,” Murphy said when asked.
“We had a good discussion including historical, where we are and where we want to be in terms of our finances but it was very constructive discussion,” the governor said.
The president announced New Jersey will receive 555,000 COVID-19 testing kits and 750,000 swabs from the Trump administration. The administration is also sending 358 New Jersey nursing homes 220,000 masks, 19,000 goggles, 200,000 gowns, and one million gloves.
Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the latest numbers show the virus is declining. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is 1,271, the lowest number since April 4. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 15 percent in just one week to 6,137. The total number of New Jersey residents who tested since the pandemic began was 118,652.
The number of new deaths was the highest reported during a news conference but did not reflect a 24-hour period.
Medical Director Ed Lifshitz added that while not all of the people reported on Thursday died in the past couple of days, “a significant number of those people did.” Some of it was numbers pulled from different databases that had not been reported, he said.