(The Center Square) – Students, staff and visitors must wear face masks inside New Jersey school buildings during the upcoming school year under an executive order the governor announced Friday.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order 251 to mandate masks inside public, private and parochial preschool, elementary and secondary school buildings. The order takes effect Monday.
The governor cited the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant, the fact that students under 12 years old cannot receive the vaccine, and the number of older students and their families who are not vaccinated. The order includes some exceptions to the mask mandate, including playing a musical instrument, participating in sports or gym class, eating or drinking, and those younger than 2.
“We understand that students learn best in a classroom setting and remain committed to having our schools open for full-time, in-person instruction this fall,” Murphy said in an announcement.
“While this announcement gives us no pleasure, I know that by taking this precaution we can keep our schools open while also keeping our children safe,” the governor added. “We will continue to closely monitor the science and data and will lift this mandate when we can do so safely.”
The governor said anyone who says the state can safely reopen schools “without requiring everyone inside to wear a mask is quite simply lying to you.” Additionally, the governor said the state has nearly $270 million in federal funds set aside to cover testing costs in schools statewide.
“This guidance is in line with the recommendations of the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” Lawrence Feinsod, executive director of the New Jersey Schools Boards Association, said in an announcement. “Against the backdrop of the rapid spread of the Delta variant, masks will play an important role in making possible what should be our top priority: safely returning children and staff to the classroom.”
Republicans quickly criticized the decision, chiding the governor for making it without legislative oversight.
“We believe policies on the masking of children should be made through the legislative process or by local school districts in consultation with parents,” state Sen. Michael Doherty, R-Washington, said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, Governor Murphy doesn’t want parents to have a say in whether kids must wear masks,” Doherty added. “That’s the undeniable message he’s sending by issuing yet another executive order that circumvents the scrutiny of public hearings and open debate.”
Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, who sponsored A-4147, which would force all emergency executive orders to expire after 14 days unless state lawmakers grant an extension, said the new mandate doesn’t consider the “emotional wellbeing” of students.
“The governor’s new mandate and the CDC recommendations are looking at the issue from only one angle,” Bergen said in a statement. “They are not considering the damage to our kid’s emotional wellbeing. We need to add that element, and when we do, the answer is no mandatory masking in schools. The long-term harm to kids from masking is psychologically enormous and disrupts learning.”