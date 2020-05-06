(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the state's public health emergency by 30 days, saying it was not time to give up on social distancing, the one thing that is working in the fight against COVID-19.
“To be clear, this does not mean we’re seeing anything in the data which would pause our path forward and it should not be interpreted by anyone to mean we are going to be tightening any of the restrictions currently in place,” Murphy said. “These declarations, unless extended, expire after 30 days. We’re still in a public health emergency.”
Things are improving in New Jersey with the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations continuing to decline in the north and central parts of the state and plateauing in Southern New Jersey. Abut 90,000 of the state’s 131,890 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported an additional 308 deaths on Wednesday. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began is 8,549.
State officials are focusing on long-term care facilities and testing as efforts continue to control the virus.
About half of the reported deaths are residents of long-term care facilities. A task force of national experts will conduct a two-week to three-week review of the state’s facilities and make “systemic reform recommendations,” Murphy said.
The task force will be led by Cindy Mann, former deputy administration of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Barack Obama, and Carole Raphael, former chief executive officer and president of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York and former board chairman for the AARP. The information gathered will be given to the Department of Health, Murphy said.
The state continues to need more testing kits, reagents and personal protect equipment (PPE), according to Persichilli.
“Until last Thursday, when Gov. Murphy and I met with [President Donald Trump] at the White House, we needed and we continue to need test kits, reagents, swabs and PPE, especially gowns,” Persichilli said. “There are 9 million residents in our state. We won’t need to test every single person, but there is no doubt that we need to greatly increase our testing as a key to reopening the state. This will be dependent on the resources that are available to us.”
About 400,000 gowns will be delivered to state this weekend, said Col. Pat Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. Over 35 million pieces of PPE have been delivered to the state’s central warehouse during the pandemic, Murphy said.
New Jersey has partnered with six other states to form a regional supply chain.