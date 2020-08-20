(The Center Square) – A day after a judge tossed out the results of a May municipal election in Paterson, Gov. Phil Murphy cited the election as a “positive example” of mail-in voting.
Four people, including Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson and Councilman-elect Alex Mendez are facing fraud charges related to the election.
Some Paterson residents said they never received ballots, while about one in 10 were rejected, according to reports.
Superior Court Judge Ernest M. Caposela invalidated the election and ordered a second vote in November with the same five candidates. The judge said in his ruling that he will not require an election monitor at this time but could order one at a later date.
President Donald Trump has cited Paterson’s election as an example of why he believes voting by mail doesn’t work.
Murphy said Thursday he feels differently, citing Paterson as an example.
“Some guys tried to screw with the system, they got caught,” Murphy said. “They’ve been indicted. And you’re innocent until proven guilty, but if they’re convicted, they’ll pay a big price for that.”
Murphy said the state is better prepared for a predominantly mail-in election than they were in the July primary where people had to vote either Democrat or Republican and other voters had to send in an application.
“Everybody gets a ballot,” he said.
Murphy responded to a question about polling places on Thursday, saying election officials had only 30 days to prepare for the July primary, which also included mail-in voting. County election officials have 81 days to prepare for the November elections. With secure drop boxes and a few polls open on Election Day, Murphy said they are prepared.
But Trump’s campaign and the New Jersey Republican Party disagree that mail-in ballots are secure and have filed suit to force Murphy to open the all the polls.
Trump called Murphy on Saturday, just days before the lawsuit was filed, Murphy acknowledged Thursday. The governor said he was in a “listen only” mode.
“He (Trump) feels very passionately,” Murphy said. “We believe the facts, particularly based on the primary we successfully had – the second highest turnout ever – that we’ve got the actual track record.”
State Republicans have vocally opposed mail-in voting. Sen. Christopher Connors, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove, all Republicans, are the latest to ask Murphy to allow in-person voting.
“Limiting voters’ options to ensure an outcome of a primarily vote-by-mail election will only further serve to undermine that public’s confidence in the process,” the three said in a letter to Murphy.