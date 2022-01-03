(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for five New Jersey counties as winter weather was expected across the region, including the potential for several inches of snow in parts of the state.
The governor issued Executive Order No. 278, declaring an emergency starting at 9 p.m. Sunday. It applies to Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties and remains in place until the governor cancels it.
“The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” Murphy said in an announcement. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”
State officials urged New Jerseyans to pay attention to weather forecasts, watches and warnings. The New Jersey Department of Transportation similarly urged motorists to avoid traveling if possible.
“Due to the predicted weather forecast, we’re asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel [on Monday] so that our crews can clear the roads safely,” the agency said in a tweet. “If you have to travel, watch out for changing road conditions, plan extra travel time & please give our crews plenty of room to work.”
By Monday morning, the agency reported that rain was turning into snow in the southern part of the state, creating potential “hazardous driving conditions.”