(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for all 21 New Jersey counties in response to Tropical Storm Ida.
“Tropical Storm Ida is severely impacting all areas of our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to stay off the roads.”
Signing Executive Order No. 259 allows state resources to be deployed throughout New Jersey.
Just spoke with Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo about the devastating tornado that ripped through the Mullica Hill community and surrounding area tonight. We’re closely monitoring the situation and will do whatever is needed to support the response & recovery in the days ahead. https://t.co/PWw6MLCynG— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 2, 2021
According to the New York Post, more than 63,000 homes in New Jersey lost power, mainly in the northern portion of the state. Three people were killed in New Jersey, including a 70-year-old man in Passaic, and two others were believed to be swept away by floodwaters, WABC-TV reported.
Various reports indicated several tornadoes touched down in the state, including in Harrison Township.
“Just spoke with Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo about the devastating tornado that ripped through the Mullica Hill community and surrounding area tonight,” Murphy said in a tweet. “We’re closely monitoring the situation and will do whatever is needed to support the response & recovery in the days ahead.”
The storm interrupted NJ Transit service, and the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) urged New Jerseyans to stay home on Thursday, with many roads across the state closed. Additionally, state offices opened three hours late on Thursday.
“NJDOT Crews and emergency personnel have been working through [the] night, and will continue to do so, to get roads clear and open,” NJDOT said in a tweet. “Please stay off the roads so they can do their job safely.”