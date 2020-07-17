(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy is creating the Governor’s Disaster Recovery Office and two other entities to oversee funds received by the federal government through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The governor also announced he is creating a COVID-19 Compliance Task Force to review purchases made with COVID-19 funds and train agencies in compliance issues. New Jersey Comptroller Kevin Walsh will oversee the task force.
The Task Force will create an Integrity Oversight Monitoring Program and will submit quarterly reports to the Disaster Recovery Office.
“We’re putting in place the oversight we need for this moment, to give the public greater confidence in our work, and to ensure that our restart and recovery moves forward,” Murphy said.
New Jersey received about $2.4 billion from the CARES Act in April, but much of the money has not been spent.
“The extent to which money isn’t spent is overwhelmingly due to needing guidance from the feds as to how we can spend it,” Murphy said at his Friday news conference.
Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado said Murphy needs to release some of the CARES Act funding to help the state’s unemployed residents. Labor department offices have been closed since March, and residents have relied on the internet or telephone to learn about unemployment benefits.
“It’s long overdue, but New Jersey must open unemployment offices now, so residents can speak with humans who understand their problems and can provide help and guidance” Corrado said in a statement. “There is no reason not to take the necessary precautions to allow trained unemployment experts to safely meet with citizens and break this logjam of claims.”
Many businesses have also remained closed due to the COVID-19 virus that has led to the deaths of 13,710 New Jersey residents. The numbers of ongoing and new infections have greatly improved in recent weeks, but Murphy said more progress is needed.
Travelers from 22 states that are having an increase in COVID-19 cares are asked to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in New Jersey. Beginning Monday, the Department of Health will collect information about travelers at the state’s airports.
The quarantine advisory form will be available on the state’s COVID-19 information website, by texting NJTRAVEL to 898211 or by scanning a QR code at the airports.
“The quarantine advisory is voluntary but compliance is expected,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “Individuals should leave the place of quarantine only to seek medical care or treatment or to obtain food and other essential items. It is vital for individuals traveling from heavily impacted states cooperate so we can avoid creating community outbreaks in our state."