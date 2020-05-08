(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy honored veterans on VEDay by ordering state flags to fly at half staff. But on Friday he had comments for some who have compared stay-at-home orders to fascism.
VEDay, also known as Victory in Europe Day, marks the day in 1945 when the Germans surrendered to the allies, essentially ending World War II.
“Some misguided people are taking to calling the necessary efforts we have undertaken to save lives from COVID-19 ‘fascism,’” Murphy said at his Friday news conference. “This is an entirely disgusting false equivalence. It is ignorant and repugnant.”
Murphy pointed out the tens of millions of soldiers and Jews killed during World War II because of what he called “megalomaniacal leaders.”
“When the word “fascism” is raised and Nazi slogans are used by people who claim to be patriotic Americans to protest against freely elected leaders whether here or elsewhere across the nation, it should give us pause,” Murphy said. “Words matter.”
Protestors have lined Trenton streets twice in the past two weeks to oppose Murphy’s stay-at-home order that keeps non-essential businesses closed indefinitely to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The governor said previously he supports their right to protest but wished they would adhere to social distancing guidelines.