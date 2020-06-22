(The Center Square) – Atlantic City casinos can reopen July 2 but will only be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday, calling the announcement the “middle phase” of the state’s reopening and recovery.
July 2’s reopening will be limited to friends and family of casino owners so they can test new protocols he said, with the public being welcomed back in time for the July 4 weekend.
The guidance for casinos is not complete but it will likely include masks and social distancing, Murphy said. The casinos are partnering with health officials to provide data on contract tracing.
“If any visitor refuses to comply with our simple safeguards, they'll be escorted out,” Murphy said. “We’re not going to tolerate any knuckleheads trying to ruin it for those who wish to enjoy themselves responsibly.”
The news is “beyond welcome” for Atlantic City Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo said.
“For months, casino workers have struggled under the weight of mounting bills and were betrayed by an unacceptably antiquated, over-burdened and under-performing unemployment system," Armato said. "To hear that they can now go back to work under safe and measured conditions must be a huge relief for their families.”
An Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Working Group is under formation to guide the city through post-COVID-19 recovery, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced. The Atlantic City Executive Council, formed in 2018 to look at ways to share information on the city, and others will serve on the committee, she said.
“This will be the first of many steps that we will take on a journey to a new, reimagined Atlantic City,” Oliver said. “Getting the casinos open and operating again is important but we need to keep our focus on diversifying the city and county’s industry and supporting local government.”
Racetracks will also reopen on the same day and restaurants can host customers indoors as long they remain at 25 percent capacity.
The number of people who can gather outdoors is now 250, up from 100, but political and religious gatherings are exempted. Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 25 percent capacity or 100 people.
Several other types of businesses opened their doors on Monday as part of Phase 2 of Murphy’s reopening plan. Personal care businesses, including hair salons, were given the green light to open and organized sports teams began non-contact drills.
Murphy praised the efforts of New Jersey residents to social distance and wear masks in public as the reasons COVID-19 cases are down and the state is reopening.
The number of key metrics, which include hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, have decreased 85 percent since their peak in April, Murphy said.
“If we continue to be smart, we’ll soon be able to set the date for our entry into Stage 3 of our restart,” the governor said.