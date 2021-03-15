(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy has appointed a civil rights attorney and former clerk for Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve as the 41st justice on the state’s highest court.
Murphy nominated Rachel Wainer Apter to succeed New Jersey Supreme Court Associate Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who last week announced her plan to retire on Aug. 31.
Murphy said he plans to formally send her nomination to the state Senate following the New Jersey State Bar Association Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments Committee’s review.
“In the words of Justice Ginsburg, ‘Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you,’” Murphy said in prepared remarks announcing the appointment. “In every aspect throughout her career, Rachel has lived these words.
“At this time in our history, when state courts have never mattered more, the New Jersey Supreme Court’s long-held reputation for judicial independence and sound decision making takes on new and urgent importance,” the governor added. “I know that Rachel will add to the Court’s legacy. I am indeed honored to put her name forward today.”
Apter, a native of Rockaway Township and a resident of Englewood, joined the Murphy administration in 2018 as Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s top advisor on civil rights and immigration issues. Since October 2018, she has served as the director of the Division on Civil Rights.
“It’s fitting that on what would have been Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 88th birthday, (Murphy) announced the New Jersey Supreme Court nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter who once clerked for RBG and follows in her footsteps as a civil rights lawyer,” Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said in a tweet.
Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman nominated LaVecchia, 66, to the state’s highest court. She was sworn into office in February 2000.