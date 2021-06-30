(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy named First Assistant Attorney General Andrew Bruck as acting attorney general, replacing Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who announced his departure on Tuesday.
According to a news release, Bruck is “the first member of the LGBTQ+ community” to serve as New Jersey’s top law enforcement officer. He has been part of the office’s executive leadership team since January 2018 and will serve in the acting capacity for the remainder of the governor’s four-year term.
“Andrew’s wealth of experience will serve him well in this role and his historic appointment reflects our continuing commitment to ensuring that our state government reflects the rich diversity of our people,” Murphy said in a statement.
Grewal was appointed as the director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement. The appointment is effective July 26, and he is departing as attorney general on July 16.
According to a New Jersey Globe report, Murphy was likely to replace Grewal following November’s election should the governor win a second term.
“I look forward to working with our Department’s 7,700 extraordinary public servants to carry out our vital mission,” Bruck said in a statement.
Before joining the attorney general’s office, Bruck spent five years at the U.S. Department of Justice. In a statement, Grewal called Bruck “one of the sharpest legal minds and finest public servants that I have ever met.”