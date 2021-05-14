(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to end the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since March 2020.
On Friday, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 240, extending the emergency for 30 days until mid-June. Murphy wants lawmakers to pass “legislation that will allow the public health emergency to expire, but ensure that we have the necessary tools and flexibility to continue the fight against the pandemic, including the vaccination efforts that are our highest priority,” the governor said in a news release.
The governor initially declared the emergency with Executive Order No. 103 on March 9, 2020, and extended it multiple times since the original declaration.
“After an extremely difficult year, we are seeing the results of our mitigation efforts and our successful vaccination program,” Murphy said. “In order to continue on the path to normalcy, we need all available resources to continue our progress in vaccinating New Jerseyans and finally beating back this pandemic.”
The announcement comes a day after the governor signed an order to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the Garden State, including eliminating the outdoor gathering limit.
“This marks real progress as we work to emerge from the worst public health crisis of our lifetime,” Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland, said in a news release. “It’s the beginning of the end of a crisis that has tragically claimed the lives of an unimaginable number of New Jerseyans and impacted the lives and livelihoods of nearly everyone.
“The worst is behind us, and now is the time to move forward to restore the quality of life for the people of New Jersey,” Sweeney added. “… We have to make the best use of our resources, our abilities and our determination to address the needs of our citizens.
Despite Murphy’s Thursday announcement that he planned the lift some of the restrictions in the Garden State, Republicans have criticized the governor, taking particular aim at the governor’s decision to keep a mask mandate in place.
On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people “can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying [six] feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws.” On Friday, Murphy clarified the state will keep in place its indoor mask mandate “as we continue to work toward our vaccination goals,” he said in a tweet.
“For over a year, New Jersey residents and businesses have had their lives turned upside down by these pandemic-related orders,” Assemblyman Edward Thomson, R-Monmouth, said in a news release. “Our residents have suffered long enough and the governor should follow the science, not just when it conveniently justifies his actions. After spending many hours on boards with experts, there is no scientific justification for his actions.”