(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is moving forward with $317.2 million in grants as part of the first round of funds under the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA).
The grants are funded by $500 million in bonds New Jersey voters approved in November 2018.
Under legislation authorizing the bonds, $350 million must go to grants for school security projects and county vocational school district career and technical education (CTE) projects. Meanwhile, $100 million must fund school district water infrastructure improvement grants and $50 million must support county college career and technical education grants.
“These projects will help our school districts and institutions of higher education keep students safe and healthy, while also ensuring that they are ready for the careers of future,” Murphy said in a news release.
Projects to be funded with the initial SOCFBA grants include nearly $220.2 million for county vocational school district CTE projects. Additionally, Murphy awarded roughly $65.4 million for school security enhancements required under Alyssa’s Law, which lawmakers passed in 2019; nearly $26 million for county college CTE projects; and roughly $5.6 million for water infrastructure projects.
“These investments will enhance students’ access to experiential learning opportunities required to launch their careers in the Garden State and compete in New Jersey’s innovation economy,” Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges said in a news release.
The proposed projects go to the state Legislature for final approval. According to a news release, Murphy plans to announce the second round of grants later.