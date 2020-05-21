(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Republican Party and three business owners are suing the administration of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, saying his shutdown orders are unconstitutional.
The executive orders “unfairly protected a group of mostly large corporate chain stores to the great detriment of the state’s small businesses,” they allege in the lawsuit filed in Cape May County Superior Court on Thursday.
The lawsuit was filed on “behalf of shuttered employers and some 1.1 million unemployed workers from around new Jersey,” the Republican Party said in a statement.
“Governor Murphy has irreparably harmed New Jersey small businesses by arbitrarily declaring some essential and others non-essential,” state GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt said. “Governor Murphy has callously covered his ears, closed his eyes, and ignored New Jersey’s cries for honest answers to real problems. Governor Murphy could be guided by science, but instead hides behind it.”
The businesses are willing to operate under the same rules as those that are open, the lawsuit states.
“There is no rational basis for Defendants to discriminate against the Plaintiffs and force their closure during the pandemic, based solely upon the products and services that they offer,” the plaintiffs stated in the lawsuit.
Murphy said he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit when asked at his Thursday news conference.
“We make the decision about what’s essential and what’s nonessential based on data, science, facts, health and a big input from the women to my right,” Murphy said, referring to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan. “I’m sorry if the folks don’t like the definition, but the fact of the matter is, they’re quite consistent. By the way, in terms of essential, nonessential, that’s been designated nationally as well.”
The lawsuit also names Attorney General Gubir Grewal and State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan.
Murphy presented a three-stage plan for reopening the state on Monday but did not give a timeline, saying “data determines dates.”
Three state lawmakers are proposing legislation that would limit the governor’s executive orders to 15 days unless approved by the state legislature. They cite Murphy’s lockdown orders as the reason for the proposed bill.
“Simply put, the governor has kept his executive orders in place for too long, and we believe the people we represent are ready to reopen New Jersey with safety as everyone’s top priority,” said Sen. Jim Holzapfel, who is proposing the bill with Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano. “We cannot allow one person’s decisions with such far-reaching consequences to impact an entire state for so long without legislative input.”
The lockdown order will have a devastating impact on the Jersey Shore, the lawmakers say.
“Enough is enough,” Catalano said. “It’s time to give individuals and business owners the opportunity to make informed decisions about their health and their financial future. The longer the Governor sits back and waits for a vaccine, the longer our residents, business owners, and economy will suffer.”