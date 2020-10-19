(The Center Square) – Voters elected U.S Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-New Jersey, to the 7th district congressional seat in 2018, knocking off a Republican incumbent.
It was one of 41 seats Democrats gained nationwide. Two years later, the district is one of the more competitive races in the Garden State, as state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean hopes to turn the seat red once again.
The Center Square reached out to both Malinowski and Kean about their positions, but neither candidate responded. The following responses are gleaned from their campaign sites.
What is your view of tax reform?
Malinowski: “The tax law that Mitch McConnell passed in 2017 – eliminating (the) state and local property tax deduction – was a deliberate attack on New Jersey’s middle class. ... Since day one I’ve been pushing relentlessly to fully restore our (state and local tax) deduction, and under my pressure we’ve seen real progress. Last December, I led a bipartisan effort in the House and we voted to restore every cent of the deduction."
Kean: The country needs to “prioritize fiscal responsibility.” Kean “has blocked billions of dollars in new taxes and wasteful spending [and] was a leading driver of the 2% cap on municipal spending that helped stabilize property taxes.”
What national health care policies do you support?
Malinowski: “Health care is a human right, and we need to treat it that way. ... The [Affordable Care Act] isn’t perfect, but it’s a critical first step. It lowers costs, ensures coverage for essential health benefits like maternity care and hospitalization, and protects coverage for the nearly 4 million New Jerseyans living with pre-existing conditions. As long as I’m in Congress, I’ll never allow these protections to be taken away.”
Kean: Kean “has been a leader on this issue in the New Jersey Senate, serving on both the Health and the Commerce committees. While there, he worked with Republicans and Democrats alike to find solutions to lower the cost of prescription drugs, improve maternal health care and increase access to mental health care. As your Congressman, he will continue to be a leader in fixing our broken health care system.”
What should the U.S. do regarding infrastructure?
Malinowski: “The bridges and tunnels that millions of New Jersey commuters depend on to get to and from New York are unreliable and cause more delays every day. ... I’ll keep fighting to secure the federal funding we need to finally build the Gateway Project, and the resources and political commitments to allow [a] direct one-seat ride into New York.”
Kean: “We must elect a representative with the ability to finish the job on the Gateway Tunnel project. On the state level, Tom Kean worked with Governors and legislators, alike, to reform the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and help lay the foundation for this project on a bi-state basis. He has both the knowledge and legislative skill to see it through.”