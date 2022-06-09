(The Center Square) – New Jersey should use its tax surplus to reduce the tax burden on businesses and individuals, according to two organizations that support economic growth in the state.
Lawmakers learned from New Jersey Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio that her department projects collecting $9 billion more than initial estimates made last summer and approximately $13 billion higher than the prepandemic peak in 2019.
“The highest priority to rescue New Jersey’s economy is to lower the tax burden on both our residents and businesses as other states have been doing since last year,” Garden State Initiative President Regina M. Egea told The Center Square. “New Jersey had negative GDP growth in the first quarter and that is not sustainable if we want to maintain our residents' quality of life and our appeal as a state with an enviable workforce.”
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association called for a balanced and responsible approach to using the surplus in a statement on its website.
“First and foremost, the state needs to right its fiscal ship while addressing affordability at the same time,” Christopher Emigholz, vice president of government affairs for NJBIA, told The Center Square.
Egea said the best practice would be to hold a 10% surplus of the annual budget, which would be $5 billion at most. The remainder of the surplus should be apportioned among an IT investment to lower the ongoing cost of providing government services, passing on all government cost savings to lower property tax bills, and replenish the Unemployment Insurance Fund with the surplus to defray tax increases on small businesses.
NJBIA proposes building up a surplus for a potential recession and fiscal cliff after federal money runs out. NJBIA would add more money to the debt defeasance and prevention fund and to pension funding, Emigholz said. The association also wants the state to end budget diversions that take funding away from government services such as professional license boards.
“Stopping those diversions when we can afford to is a great one-time use of extra funds that will focus money in future budgets for what those funds were meant for such as with professional licensing boards, training funds, 911 funding, municipal aid and clean energy funding,” he said.
NJBIA also called the sunset of the corporate business tax surtax planned for next year important. New Jersey could take fiscally responsible steps today to allow the sunset to happen immediately instead of being extended again, Emigholz said. And business needs to be included in any affordability initiatives that happen because of the surplus.
Viable proposals are available to recast personal income tax rate tiers, lower New Jersey’s corporate tax rate – the highest in the nation – and suspend the escalating unemployment insurance tax on businesses, GSI’s Egea said. These ideas will make the state more appealing and competitive, she said.
“This administration, unfortunately, has shown no appetite to create a more competitive state by lowering the ongoing cost of government,” she said.
NJBIA’s pro-growth investment suggestions are win-win ways to spend money on people and businesses, Emigholz said. These include work force development, especially during the middle of a work force crisis, infrastructure and innovation.
Egea said in addition to GSI’s proposals to maintain a reasonable $5 billion surplus and lower tax rates across the board, the New Jersey government needs to be modernized to meet the needs of a state in the 21st century.
“Basic government functions are not delivering for our state, as evidenced by their painful failed administration of unemployment payments, motor vehicle services, veterans’ nursing home performance, prison management particularly for females, and the education loss particularly in the lowest-performing districts,” she said.