(The Center Square) – A leading New Jersey Republican wants Gov. Phil Murphy to say how much New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan (EMP) will cost taxpayers.
“J.P. Morgan is often quoted as saying ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it,’ and that is certainly the case with this sweeping energy plan that could upend the economy and devastate state residents,” state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, R-Boonton, said in a statement.
Murphy, a Democrat, unveiled the EMP in January 2020, aiming to put the state on a track to use 100% clean energy by 2050. The governor set a target of achieving an 80% “reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” and he recently signed Executive Order No. 274 to establish an interim target of 50% “below 2006 levels by 2030.”
However, groups have questioned the cost of the plan. Earlier this year, the Garden State Initiative (GSI) released a report that found it is unclear whether the EMP will reduce emissions or what it might cost New Jersey taxpayers.
“This plan is nothing more than a huge energy tax that will impoverish low- and middle-class families,” Bucco said. “Some estimates have found that the ‘plan’ will cost residents more than $210,000 for a family of four, that’s outrageous. Energy bills are already high – with 837,885 residents who were behind on their utility bills and owing over $600 million. Now is not the time to be increasing costs on residents.”
Murphy’s office did not respond to a request from The Center Square for more information about the plan’s cost or potential next steps.