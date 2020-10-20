(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that could result in the early release of thousands of inmates as the state works to stave off a COVID-19 outbreak in its prison system.
S2519 requires the state to award so-called “public health emergency credits” to some inmates and parolees during a public health emergency. The move could lead to the early release of more than 2,000 inmates, NJ.com reported.
Since March, the population at New Jersey’s correctional facilities has decreased by about 16 percent. Of the nearly 3,000 people released, more than 1,200 people were discharged under Murphy’s Executive Order 124.
“This dramatic reduction has allowed for critical social distancing as part of the fight against COVID-19,” Murphy said in a statement. Murphy touted the 0.09 percent COVID-19 positivity rate of the state’s incarcerated population, but, according to The Marshall Project, New Jersey has the highest rate of inmate deaths due to COVID-19 nationwide.
“But the threat of COVID-19 is still present,” Murphy added. “Reducing our prison population will undoubtedly further our mission to combat COVID-19. This law further reduces the prison population to allow for even more social distancing.”
NJ Advance Media, citing a document from the governor’s office, reported 240 inmates possibly subject to an early release “do not currently have a safe place to live once they are released.”
The Office of Legislative Services (OLS) could not estimate how much the move might save the Garden State. The executive branch did not respond to OLS’ request for a fiscal note.
“The OLS lacks sufficient information to quantify the overall fiscal impact as it is unclear as to how many offenders and parolees would be impacted by the provisions of this bill, and the frequency of such widespread infectious diseases resulting in a public health emergency cannot be accurately forecast,” it said in a legislative fiscal estimate. “In general, however, the bill should result in lower State operating expenses during times when a public health emergency is declared.”
According to The Marshall Project, there are 3,030 COVID-19 cases in prisons in New Jersey. The state has also reported 52 COVID-19 deaths, which is a rate of 34 deaths per 10,000 inmates, the highest in the nation.
“New Jersey has the highest rate of inmate deaths due to COVID-19 in the nation, and one of the highest rates of infection among those incarcerated,” state Sen. Sandra Cunningham, D-Hudson, said in a news release. “This legislation puts a stronger system in place to protect our prison population when we face public health emergencies to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”