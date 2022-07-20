(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s economic growth agency has taken another step toward making the state a leading source in the nation’s quest for Atlantic offshore wind supply.
A 109.4-acre property purchase, for $24.25 million from NDEV LLC, by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is part of the second phase in expansion of the NJ Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek. This is in Salem County, along the shore of the Delaware River, less than 10 miles from Salem.
The land purchase, approved by the agency board, pushes the tract to 220 acres. Two projects can be worked on at the same time. It is directly north of property the agency leases to PSEG Nuclear for first phase development.
The state says it will use union labor and require developers and contractors to pay prevailing wage. Requirements by the economic growth agency will also guarantee among subcontractors that a minimum of 25% are small businesses, and a minimum of 15% are women-, minority- or veteran-owned, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Gov. Phil Murphy says, in the release, “The Wind Port has the potential to create up to 1,500 manufacturing, assembly and operations jobs and drive billions of dollars in economic growth back into the New Jersey economy.”
The Port, its website says, offers “purpose-built marshalling space; heavy-lift wharfs and component laydown areas; open access to the Atlantic Ocean free of vertical restrictions; short steaming distances to more than 50% of U.S. offshore wind lease areas; access to a highly skilled trades and technical work force.”