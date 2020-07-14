(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Senate Budget and Finance Committee gave the green light to Gov. Phil Murphy to borrow nearly $10 billion from the federal government but not without opposition from Republicans and pro-business groups and a looming threat of a court challenge.
The governor will be able to borrow $2.7 billion in the extended fiscal year 2020 which ends in September, with the rest of the borrowing to come before the end of fiscal year 2021 next June.
The bill creates a Select Commission on Emergency COVID-19 Borrowing that consists of two senators and two assembly members. Senate President Steve Sweeney and Sen. Paul Sarlo, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee will serve on the committee.
Murphy says the money is needed to make up a loss of revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican lawmakers said that is not true. A three-month budget included at least a $1 million surplus, said Sen. Samuel Thompson, R-Middlesex.
“Last Wednesday he claimed if this bill was not enacted this week we would run out of cash for all sorts of inflammatory things,” Thompson said. “I don’t say this lightly, but the governor is not telling the truth. The truth is we are not running out of cash, not even close. In fact, we are heading into at least Sept. 30 with a $1 million surplus. The real reason this bill is being rushed is the governor is failing to take even modest actions to prepare for our fiscal challenges and he doesn’t want to.”
Sen. Michael Testa said the bill amounts to the governor giving the taxpayers a “giant middle finger.”
“It will damage an already weak credit rating that is already the second lowest in the country and potentially throw us into junk bond status,” Testa said. “This will trigger higher borrowing costs for everything in the future.”
The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey Business and Industry Association oppose the bill.
“We understand the state believes it needs to borrow money but we must strongly suggest the state do everything in its power to make cuts and approach the upcoming fiscal process with a bare bones budget before digging New Jersey into a deeper hole of debt,” said Lauren Gunn, director of government affairs for the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.
The Assembly passed the bill in June, but Sweeney and the governor did not reach an agreement until last week. The bill faces a possible constitutional challenge. If the state loses, the state will be in a precarious position, Sarlo said.
“If the courts do not rule in our favor, we will be looking at each and every one of you to come up with real solutions as to where they are going to come up with $9 billion,” Sarlo said. “Nobody has told me how they are going to come up with that. “
The full Senate is expected to vote on the bill Thursday.