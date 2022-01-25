(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure that aims to ensure auto insurance companies act in good faith.
But a leading business group says A-1659/S-1559, the “New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act,” will have the unintended consequence of raising auto insurance rates for New Jerseyans.
“While this bill was portrayed as an effort to ensure that auto insurance companies act in good faith, there are already legal mechanisms in place to do so,” New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) President and CEO Michele Siekerka said in a statement. “Instead, this law will now open the floodgates for lawsuits that tip the balance of negotiating power into the hands of plaintiff attorneys, no matter the merits or frivolity of the case.”
Proponents say the measure offers consumers much-needed protections as it allows motorists who are “unreasonably denied a claim for coverage or payment of benefits” or who experience “an unreasonable delay for coverage or payment of benefits” because of “an uninsured or underinsured motorist policy” to sue auto insurers.
“With this bill, we are trying to give consumers the protection they deserve from the unfair business practices of insurance companies,” Insurance Journal quoted state Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Linden, as saying. “Too often people are taken advantage of and can’t fight back. Our bill allows for consumers to have the ability to fight back.”
However, Siekerka said the new law would ultimately lead to higher insurance rates for New Jersey motorists.
“The significant rise of costs to insurers to contest these cases will now result in the inevitable rise in auto insurance rates for New Jersey residents and businesses – which has been well-documented as happening in other states that adopted a similar law,” Siekerka said.
“We hear our policymakers talk about prioritizing affordability amid the highest property taxes, the highest corporate business tax and one of the highest income tax rates in the nation,” Siekerka added. “In seeking a solution without a problem, this law will now add to the burdens of New Jerseyans across the board.”